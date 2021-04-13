Knowles (NYSE:KN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Knowles (NYSE:KN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Knowles is well poised to benefit from its capabilities in digital signal processing and algorithms. The company expects to deliver strong growth in revenues and earnings in 2021. It aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through naturally spoken commands across Mobile, Ear and IoT. Its integrated manufacturing facility enables quick time-to-market schedules to meet customers’ needs. It is witnessing stronger-than-expected MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand in multiple end markets with improving trends in the Hearing Health business. However, high research & development investments might lead to escalated costs. The Precision Devices segment is exposed to capital investment cycles, which dent profitability. Supply chain woes and extended international footprint are other major concerns.”

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. Knowles has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.