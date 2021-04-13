Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $5.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

