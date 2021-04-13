Canaccord Genuity Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to $5.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Filo Mining stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

