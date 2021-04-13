Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,637 shares.The stock last traded at $372.18 and had previously closed at $378.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average of $343.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.