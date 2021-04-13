Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 498,637 shares.The stock last traded at $372.18 and had previously closed at $378.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.26 and a 200 day moving average of $343.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

