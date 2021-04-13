Hemington Wealth Management Makes New $240,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

