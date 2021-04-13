Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $508.33 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.75 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.