Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 422 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 39,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 42,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,324. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

