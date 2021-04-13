BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 118,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

