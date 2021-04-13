Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 210,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 220,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. 4,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,158. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

