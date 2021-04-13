Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roku were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Roku by 109.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roku by 81.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $14.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.14. 46,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.07 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.38.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

