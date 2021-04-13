Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,190. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.66 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.