7,500 Shares in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network owned approximately 0.08% of Jupiter Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

Shares of JUPW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.78. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,482. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.