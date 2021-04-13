MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

MIND stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,341. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

