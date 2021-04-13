MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Announces Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.
MIND stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,341. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.41. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.
About MIND Technology
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.