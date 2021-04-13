Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 28,772 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,772 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $61,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,086,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,956,000 after acquiring an additional 212,148 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

NYSE MS opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.