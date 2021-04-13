JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.65. 211,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,643. The company has a market capitalization of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

