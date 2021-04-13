Grassi Investment Management Sells 375 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

