4,811 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.27.

FDX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $290.93. 40,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.73 and a 200-day moving average of $267.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

