Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

