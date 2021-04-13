The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,435. The company has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.73.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.