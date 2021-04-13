Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Reduces Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.82. 40,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.94 and a 200-day moving average of $174.86. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $199.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

