Riverstone Holdings LLC Sells 16,005,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Riverstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,005,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Oilfield Services accounts for 9.6% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned about 6.85% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $138,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after buying an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 148,204 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,221,453 shares of company stock worth $195,495,582. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 11,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

