Rakon Price Up 10.6% This Week (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $490,074.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

