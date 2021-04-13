Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

SR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,453. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

