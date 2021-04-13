Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) PT at $70.75

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,535. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,584,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

