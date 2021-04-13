Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fabrinet by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,776. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.44. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.