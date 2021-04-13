Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,656,000. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,191,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. 8,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,275. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $122.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

