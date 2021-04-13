Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,260 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 305,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 91,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 78,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

