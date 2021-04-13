4J Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

4J Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 2.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $326.19. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,806. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $189.81 and a 52 week high of $326.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.65.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

