Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 233 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.41.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,534. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $273.76 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.13, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

