CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Increased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $114.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.99. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

