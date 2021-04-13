E&G Advisors LP Sells 224 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

