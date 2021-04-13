HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.75 and a 200 day moving average of $200.03. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $229.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

