Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $566,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

