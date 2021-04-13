HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 653 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $505.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

