TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

TC opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. TuanChe has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

