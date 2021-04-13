Polyient Games Governance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.81 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $2,131.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $318.90 or 0.00504626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.64 or 0.00621315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038216 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.