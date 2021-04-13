Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,186.04 or 0.99986282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001210 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

