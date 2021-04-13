Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.95.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

