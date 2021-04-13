Quark Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Quark has a market cap of $2.04 million and $444.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

