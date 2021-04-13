iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

XT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

