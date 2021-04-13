Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 211,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,149. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

