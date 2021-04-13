Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,504 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,719 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80.

