OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Down to $2.77

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.43. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 181,380 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on OGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $652.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.