Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 906,814 shares.The stock last traded at $36.94 and had previously closed at $37.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Luminex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Luminex in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

