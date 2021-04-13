KUN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,127.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.40 or 0.00038726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $48,807.11 and approximately $3,127.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

