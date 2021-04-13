Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Gap Down to $30.81

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $29.78. Apria shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 2,464 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

