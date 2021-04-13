Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $22.56

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $21.76. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

