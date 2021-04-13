Celo (CELO) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Celo has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $934.94 million and $37.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00007246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00266997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.06 or 0.00676114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,798.22 or 0.99655090 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.92 or 0.00928213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

