REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $19.23

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.23, but opened at $18.43. REV Group shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get REV Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock worth $442,105 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of REV Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.