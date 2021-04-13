Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down to $75.86

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.86, but opened at $72.51. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 16,883 shares.

EBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

