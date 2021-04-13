Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Expands By 287.5%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MECVF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on mdf commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$9.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

